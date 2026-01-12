Free Up Space In Cabinets With A Dollar Tree Mug Storage Hack That Doubles As Decor

The first step of crafting your mug tree is measuring and marking. Place one pencil mark on the center of the cutting board and another on one end of the dowel, in the very middle. Select a drill bit that's the same size as your drywall screw and use it to drill holes in the two marks. Next, make the hole in the cutting board a little wider with a bigger drill bit, which will help the drywall screw sit flush with the board. Sand away any splinters that crop up.

After that, drill the drywall screw through the bottom of the board until it pokes through the other side. Slather the drilled end of the dowel with wood glue, then place its hole on the tip of the drywall screw. Drill the screw further into the dowel to secure it to the board. Once the glue has hardened, paint or stain any portions of the tree you'd like to upgrade. Add a few coats for a rich-looking finish, and be sure that it has dried completely before moving on.

Your project's next phase involves attaching hooks to the mug tree's trunk. Decide where you'd like the four hooks to go, making certain there's enough space between them so your cups don't crash into each other. Drill tiny holes at these locations, and then screw the hooks into the holes. When the hooks are in, glue your final to the free end of the dowel. Then, adorn your new creation with cups and decide how to organize your kitchen cabinets now that there's some room to spare.