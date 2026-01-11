The Stylish Solution You Need To Finally Say Goodbye To Outdoor Trash Can Eyesores
Leaving your trash cans out front is no way to boost your home's curb appeal. But if you're unable to pull them behind a gate or somewhere out of sight, then you might just have to deal with the eyesore. Or, do you? All it takes is a privacy screen to make trash cans practically vanish. Not to mention, a privacy screen can add a touch of charm as well, as they come in various designs and can be upgraded with a bit of creativity. It's a solution that can improve the look of your residence. Plus, in some cases, it may even help if you're trying to hide your cans due to HOA rules.
There are a few things to consider before setting up a privacy screen. After all, it could be the perfect time to relocate your cans to a new spot while making the change! Remember that you want them to be easily accessible for taking the garbage out during the week. Also, transporting your cans to the curb on trash day should be fairly simple, so don't pick an area that's going to make it a frustrating chore. Lastly, while there are many creative privacy screen ideas — it's a good idea to select one that will complement the look of your home.
Add beauty to your yard while hiding the trash cans
Some homeowners construct their own privacy screens using materials like latticed wood. They also have a wide variety online if you prefer a panel that will take less work to put together. You could go simple, like this Cedar Wood Privacy Screen, that can be left plain or painted to match your house color. If you enjoy a pop of design, there are freestanding panels that make a statement. For example, this Outdoor Metal Privacy Screen features a tropical leaf pattern. Before deciding which one is best to hide your unsightly trash cans, take measurements first so you know what size of a panel you'll need. Keep in mind you'll want multiple screens if you're looking for extra blockage.
To ensure your privacy screen stays safe, anchor it to the ground so it doesn't get knocked over by the wind. You can also customize it by attaching crawling plants, signs, or setting beautiful flower pots by its posts. Overall, it's up to you if you want the panel to stand out or blend into its surroundings as much as possible. Either way, it'll be a giant improvement from having your cans in plain view. Perhaps you can then focus on other issues, like how to stop critters from raiding your outdoor trash cans.