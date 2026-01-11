The Stylish Solution You Need To Finally Say Goodbye To Outdoor Trash Can Eyesores

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Leaving your trash cans out front is no way to boost your home's curb appeal. But if you're unable to pull them behind a gate or somewhere out of sight, then you might just have to deal with the eyesore. Or, do you? All it takes is a privacy screen to make trash cans practically vanish. Not to mention, a privacy screen can add a touch of charm as well, as they come in various designs and can be upgraded with a bit of creativity. It's a solution that can improve the look of your residence. Plus, in some cases, it may even help if you're trying to hide your cans due to HOA rules.

There are a few things to consider before setting up a privacy screen. After all, it could be the perfect time to relocate your cans to a new spot while making the change! Remember that you want them to be easily accessible for taking the garbage out during the week. Also, transporting your cans to the curb on trash day should be fairly simple, so don't pick an area that's going to make it a frustrating chore. Lastly, while there are many creative privacy screen ideas — it's a good idea to select one that will complement the look of your home.