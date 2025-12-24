This Easy Way To Clean & Remove Sweat Stains From Baseball Hats Works Like Magic

Sweat stains are a normal part of life, but that doesn't mean you want to walk around with them on full display. You can easily clean armpit stains out of shirts, but that isn't the only place you sweat from. Your head sweats too. If night sweats are staining your pillow, you can remove sweat stains from your pillowcase fairly easily, but what about a baseball hat? Most need to be washed more carefully in order to retain their shape and color, and while some are machine washable, others are not. The best way to remove those unsightly marks from your baseball hat is by handwashing it, typically paired with a pretreatment to make it extra effective.

Handwashing isn't just a good idea for hats that aren't machine washable — it's also a good way to preserve the color and shape of your hat. Certain dyes can run when exposed to water, and some baseball caps may have brims made from cardboard. Neither of these should be fully submerged or soaked in water, but even if your hat doesn't have either of these problems, your washing machine could still be too rough for it. Handwashing might sound intimidating, but don't worry, it's actually quite simple! Likewise, a pretreatment just means applying something like a stain remover to the sweat stains before you start washing the hat. This helps to loosen and lighten the stain so it can be removed more easily.