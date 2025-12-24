This Easy Way To Clean & Remove Sweat Stains From Baseball Hats Works Like Magic
Sweat stains are a normal part of life, but that doesn't mean you want to walk around with them on full display. You can easily clean armpit stains out of shirts, but that isn't the only place you sweat from. Your head sweats too. If night sweats are staining your pillow, you can remove sweat stains from your pillowcase fairly easily, but what about a baseball hat? Most need to be washed more carefully in order to retain their shape and color, and while some are machine washable, others are not. The best way to remove those unsightly marks from your baseball hat is by handwashing it, typically paired with a pretreatment to make it extra effective.
Handwashing isn't just a good idea for hats that aren't machine washable — it's also a good way to preserve the color and shape of your hat. Certain dyes can run when exposed to water, and some baseball caps may have brims made from cardboard. Neither of these should be fully submerged or soaked in water, but even if your hat doesn't have either of these problems, your washing machine could still be too rough for it. Handwashing might sound intimidating, but don't worry, it's actually quite simple! Likewise, a pretreatment just means applying something like a stain remover to the sweat stains before you start washing the hat. This helps to loosen and lighten the stain so it can be removed more easily.
How to handwash your hat
Before you start washing your hat, apply a spot treatment to the stains themselves. You can use your favorite stain remover or apply some baking soda to the affected area. If you're using a bleaching stain remover, test it first on a part of the hat that won't be seen to ensure it doesn't damage the color. If you're using baking soda, let it sit for roughly an hour, then wipe it off and continue with the washing process. Baking soda can also be useful for neutralizing any lingering odors.
Once your hat is ready to wash, fill a basin or sink with water. You can add some detergent or dish soap to help get rid of the stains. Vinegar can also be helpful, but it comes with a warning. While vinegar can remove common laundry stains, it can also damage some delicate fabrics or dyes. Just like with the stain remover, test it on a small, unnoticeable part of the hat before adding it to your water. If your hat is safe to submerge, soak it in the sink and gently scrub it with a soft brush. For hats that can't be soaked, use a washcloth to apply small amounts of your water mixture to the stains, rubbing gently. Afterwards, give your hat a rinse and dry it gently with a towel. To help it retain its shape, set it over an upside-down bowl or other rounded object to finish drying.