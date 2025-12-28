How To Prune A Lemon Tree For More Fruit — Plus The Very Best Time To Do It

Lemon trees (Citrus limon) are among the most popular citrus trees to grow. They are highly beautiful, and offer up bounties of vibrantly yellow, sour fruit that has a wide range of culinary, medicinal, and cleaning uses. However, whether you're growing your lemon tree outside or taking care of one inside of your home, pruning your tree is one of the most important chores that will ensure that you get more fruit out of your tree.

Pruning is the act of removing branches in order to open a fruit tree up to more light and airflow, as well as redirect the plant's energy towards the healthier branches, making them stronger and producing more fruit as a result. Pruning also helps you manage the shape and size of the plant, which is especially handy if you have limited space, or are using the Espalier method of training a lemon tree along a fence.

In pruning, you always seek to remove dead, damaged, or diseased branches first, cutting them all the way down to the node on the healthy host branch. Also remove any crowding, crossing, or inward growing branches, as these affect airflow and how much light gets into the canopy. Any leggy or extra long branches can be trimmed back, as well as any sprouts or water suckers around the tree's base. These weed-like growths can easily be removed by hand.