Keep Cockroaches From Making Your Home Their Winter Retreat With One Simple Fix

Winter is a wonderful respite from the bugs that usually invade our homes and yards come spring and summer. However, not all the creepy crawlies are asleep for the season. Cockroaches are among those insects that do not vanish in the winter. In fact, if you're not careful, you may find that a whole colony of roaches have infested your home. And if you want to get rid of these cockroach pests and make sure they never make your house their winter retreat ever again, you need to seal up any cracks or gaps where they might squeeze through.

There's a reason that the cliché of cockroaches outliving the human race exists. They are thoroughly resilient insects that have the ability to flatten their exoskeletons in order to fit through seemingly impossible openings. As such, that little sliver of a gap between your floor and baseboards is, to a cockroach, akin to a wide open door.

There are a few different ways you could go about sealing these gaps, but by far the most effective method is to use caulking. This is a highly flexible sealant that can fill almost any crack it is used on. The most effective kind of caulking would be one that is made entirely of silicone, which is water resistant and dries very hard. You could also use standard acrylic latex caulking, which can be painted in order to match a room.