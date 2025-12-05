Deter Roaches With This All-Natural Item You May Have In Your Kitchen

Cockroaches are one of the grossest bugs you can find your house, with their appearance being positively revolting and the smell they leave behind being equally unappealing. In addition to their foul appearance and smell, the insects do actually pose health risks to those in your home. Cockroach antigens are damaging to those with asthma, often triggering attacks, and the insects can carry disease-causing germs that can harm humans. In addition to their natural dangers, the more traditional methods of removing cockroaches can be hazardous due to the chemicals used to repel the insects. For a more natural cockroach repellent, you can use lemon as an insect repellent to get rid of cockroaches.

In research for the Journal of Pesticide Science, lemon essential oils, specifically limonene, were found to be 92.9% repellent against cockroaches. What deters the cockroaches is the smell and the concentration of lemon essential oils. While the smell of lemons is appealing to humans, it is highly repellent to cockroaches and, as such, can work as an effective means to keep cockroaches away and out of your home. To help repel cockroaches, leave lemon peels at entry points cockroaches might use in your home, and use lemon juice to clean.