Forget Curtains - This Modern Window Treatment Will Transform Your Sliding Glass Doors

As a true portal to the outside world, you simply can't beat sliding glass doors. They allow so much light into your home when closed, and so much air when they are opened. They do present one challenging aspect to many of us though — what type of window covering looks and works best for these very large sections of our walls? Aesthetics is of course an individual preference. Many folks choose curtains or vertical blinds for sliding glass doors, but for some of us, that is a nonstarter. Drapes are another choice, but again, some of us find them to be just too much. Enter panel blinds, also known as panel tracks. This ever more popular solution for coverings for very large windows or sliding doors may just be what you are looking for.

As their name suggests, these are sliding panels of 7-, 11- or even 17-inch widths. They mount on tracks either within the door frame or on the wall next to it. The panels have a great, modern look to them, and they can easily be modified to suit your style.