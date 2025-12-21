Here's Who Actually Makes Costco's Kirkland-Brand Aluminum Foil

There are quite a few aluminum foil home hacks worth trying. For instance, a ball of aluminum foil can remove hard water stains from sturdy metal surfaces. Your mileage may vary, however, because not all foil is created equal. The foil branded with Costco's private label, Kirkland Signature, deserves consideration for its hundreds of reviews and average rating that's about as close to five stars as you can get. Quality plays a big role in these high marks, but so does something else: the reputation of the company that manufactures this foil. That company is Reynolds, and its name appears in the names of Kirkland's aluminum foil products, from the 18-inch-by-500-foot roll of Kirkland Signature Reynolds Heavy Duty Foodservice Aluminum Foil to the 500-count box of Kirkland Signature Reynolds Foodservice Aluminum Foil Pre-Cut Single Sheets.

Knowing who's behind different Kirkland-branded items matters for a few reasons. First, the quality is likely to be higher when a reliable brand is making the product. Second, the manufacturer's identity can shed light on the labor practices behind a product, the environmental impact of making it, and more. Determining which companies manufacture Kirkland goods isn't always simple, though. For example, Duracell is quiet about the fact that it makes Kirkland batteries, forgoing the co-branding that Reynolds, Ocean Spray, and some other well-known companies have chosen.