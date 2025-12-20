The Neat Tool That Makes It Easy To Remove Snow From The Roof (Without A Ladder)
When you're preparing your home for winter, it is essential that you take stock of all the snow removal tools you have at your disposal. While most will be content with a few snow shovels or snow blowers, it would be prudent to invest in a snow rake to take care of the snow on your roof. While it is not always necessary, a snow rake can be indispensable if you get a ton of snow built up on your roof. The rake is an extendable tool with a wide, flat blade the pulls snow down from the roof — no ladder necessary.
While there are calculations you can do to see how much snow load your roof can take, the general rule is to remove heavy snow that builds up in excess of 12 inches. The deep, cold snow has the potential to cause ice dams, leaks, and even cave-ins. The snow rake will help relieve that weight and help mitigate ice accumulation.
The beauty of the snow rake is that it negates the need for a ladder to reach the snow on your roof. Ladders are dangerous at the best of times. Adding slippery snow into the mix is a recipe for disaster. With a snow rake, all you need is a good vantage point and enough extension to pull the snow right off of your house. However, it's important to realize that these tools do pose their own risks.
How to safely use a snow rake
Snow and ice can be downright dangerous, especially during dramatic winter events like blizzards or ice storms. As such, when you decide it is time to rake the snow off of your roof, you need to be extremely cautious. You are contending with large, heavy amounts of ice and snow that are falling to the ground from a considerable height. If you are not careful, there are some significant injuries that can occur.
One of the main dangers is actually the icicles that form along your roofline. While seldom sharp enough to impale you, the Cleveland Clinic notes that heavy icicles have the potential to break bones and even cause brain damage if they are heavy enough and fall from a great enough height. Then there is the heavy snow to contend with. In 2015, a man from New Hampshire was buried under two feet of snow after the pile he was raking off his roof fell on him. He was rescued after several hours, but could very easily have died if more snow had landed on him.
It's also important to take note of and stay clear of your power lines. Some snow rakes are made completely out of metal, so if that comes into contact with a power line, it could be deadly. So, while the snow rake may be a great tool, like any snow removal machine, it needs to be used with caution.