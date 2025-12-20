The Neat Tool That Makes It Easy To Remove Snow From The Roof (Without A Ladder)

When you're preparing your home for winter, it is essential that you take stock of all the snow removal tools you have at your disposal. While most will be content with a few snow shovels or snow blowers, it would be prudent to invest in a snow rake to take care of the snow on your roof. While it is not always necessary, a snow rake can be indispensable if you get a ton of snow built up on your roof. The rake is an extendable tool with a wide, flat blade the pulls snow down from the roof — no ladder necessary.

While there are calculations you can do to see how much snow load your roof can take, the general rule is to remove heavy snow that builds up in excess of 12 inches. The deep, cold snow has the potential to cause ice dams, leaks, and even cave-ins. The snow rake will help relieve that weight and help mitigate ice accumulation.

The beauty of the snow rake is that it negates the need for a ladder to reach the snow on your roof. Ladders are dangerous at the best of times. Adding slippery snow into the mix is a recipe for disaster. With a snow rake, all you need is a good vantage point and enough extension to pull the snow right off of your house. However, it's important to realize that these tools do pose their own risks.