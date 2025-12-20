People Are Putting Plastic Wrap On Their Glass Shower Doors, & They're Smart To Do So

Showers are some of the first things in the home to get grimy, and build up from dirt, oils, body products, and minerals in the water can have glass shower doors looking foggy fast. While using a squeegee after every shower can help keep the glass clear, not everyone remembers to use it frequently enough to make a difference. But that doesn't mean you have to bust out the elbow grease; some people have found that using vinegar, paper towels, and plastic wrap could be the key to squeaky-clean shower doors with minimal effort.

It's not just vinegar whose cleaning powers can be enhanced with the use of plastic wrap — grimy grout and caulk can be brightened by using it with bleach and baking soda. If you do use bleach, however, you will only want to keep it on the surface for 30 minutes maximum so it doesn't cause surface damage, and be sure that you are only using it in a room that has adequate ventilation. It's also helpful to know how to get a bleach smell out of a room if the strong scent is sticking around.

The use of plastic wrap allows your cleaning agent to be as potent as possible with minimal reapplication by sealing it in and keeping it from drying out. While you will still have to wipe your shower door down, this should make removing any tough streaks and stains much easier. Though the glass may be the most visible, you will also want to know how to remove buildup from grimy shower door tracks for a full refresh.