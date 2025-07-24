The Simplest Way To Clean And Remove Buildup From Grimy Shower Door Tracks

Few things are as relaxing as a hot shower after a long day, or as energizing as a shower first thing in the morning. Cleaning the shower is less fun, but necessary to keep soap scum buildup at bay. There are some basic steps you can take to clean the shower at least every week. A little extra daily maintenance after a shower can go a long way to make the weekly task a little easier. For example, using a squeegee to clean shower doors and walls after every shower will keep grime and soap scum from building up.

What's often overlooked is the shower door frame, and it can get downright gross. Worse than just looking dirty, it creates a breeding ground for mold and mildew that can ultimately create a health hazard. Fortunately, there is an easy way to clean it using a solution you probably already have in your kitchen: vinegar. Vinegar has long been hailed for its cleaning and disinfecting properties, and it's one of the safest household cleaners you can use to clean your whole home. While most commercial cleaners are reasonably safe when used as directed, they can be harmful if accidentally ingested or for people with sensitivities to some of the ingredients. Vinegar avoids those problems. To make a cleaning vinegar with a pleasant scent, mix 15 drops of lemon, orange, or lavender essential oil in a spray bottle with 1 cup vinegar and 1/2 cup water. Now that you've made your mix, let's how to best use it.