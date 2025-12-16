The Little-Known Coffee Grounds Trick That Removes Burnt Smells From Your Microwave

There are quite a few ways to use coffee grounds around the house before tossing them in the trash or adding them to your compost bin. This free and eco-friendly coffee-brewing byproduct is especially useful for neutralizing odors. For example, you can deodorize a smelly fridge with coffee grounds or scrub cutting boards with them to remove the scent of onions. Coffee grounds are even effective at evicting the smell of burnt food from your microwave. The sooner you notice a burnt smell coming from this appliance, the sooner you should clean it and use your leftover coffee grounds to deodorize the area. In addition to preventing scorched food from festering inside, addressing the issue quickly can keep the odor from spreading to nearby cabinets, where it may linger for quite some time.

So, how do you use coffee grounds to scare away the ghosts of charred popcorn, overcooked fish, and other unpleasant smells? Mix some of your coffee grounds with water and use them to scrub your microwave's interior, and then pour the rest into a dish to absorb the scents that cleaning doesn't remove. Let the coffee grounds sit in your microwave overnight so their nitrogen soaks up a significant amount of sulfur, a key component of many odors that humans find particularly nasty. Additionally, the grounds' porous structure will trap bad smells, decreasing their intensity.

A word to the wise: Don't run the microwave while the de-funkification process is underway. Also be sure to remove the deodorizer in the morning so it doesn't get zapped by accident when a sleepy family member tries to prepare a bowl of instant oatmeal.