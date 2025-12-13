Effortlessly Eliminate Lingering Bathroom Odors With An Ordinary Pantry Staple
There's no other way to say it: The bathroom is a stinky place. This is true even if you regularly clean the toilet, change the trash, and disinfect high-traffic surfaces. It's no wonder so many people set up air fresheners in the bathroom. Yet, as good as they smell, certain kinds of these products can release potentially harmful chemicals in the air. This can lead to poor indoor air quality and, for some folks, symptoms like headaches and breathing issues. Not to mention, store-bought air fresheners need to be continuously replaced, so they can get pretty expensive.
With this in mind, you may have tried the bathroom rice hack that gets rid of odors. However, if you're looking for something even simpler and cheaper, there's another option sitting in your pantry: baking soda. The product is a natural deodorizer, meaning it can help combat bad odors. Basically, baking soda is an alkaline substance, whereas many bad odors are made of acids. In other words, they're on opposite ends of the pH scale. Baking soda can react with these acids, making them more neutral and less smelly. As a result, it can be successfully used as a natural bathroom air freshener, so long as you keep a few things in mind.
How to use baking soda to get rid of bathroom odors
To use baking soda to banish bathroom odors, simply pour baking soda in a jar. Next, place it in your bathroom, uncovered. You don't even need to buy a new container, as an old condiment jar works great; this approach for upcycling old jars will keep your bathroom smelling fresh as can be. Alternatively, if you want to cover the container to prevent spills and keep out curious hands, use a mason jar and lid. Replace the metal lid with paper, place it on top of the jar, and screw on the ring as usual. Pierce a few holes in the paper with a fork, and you've got yourself a natural air freshener. It's important to expose the baking soda to air, as this will ensure it can neutralize odors.
Want to elevate your air freshener? Add 10 to 15 drops of essential oil to the baking soda. This will fill your bathroom with pleasant smells as the baking soda neutralizes bad odors. For an uplifting scent, go for peppermint or lemon. Otherwise, try lavender, cypress, or juniper berry, as these particular scents bring calm and tranquility to your home. You could even tie a strand of ribbon or fabric around the jar for extra pizzazz.