Effortlessly Eliminate Lingering Bathroom Odors With An Ordinary Pantry Staple

There's no other way to say it: The bathroom is a stinky place. This is true even if you regularly clean the toilet, change the trash, and disinfect high-traffic surfaces. It's no wonder so many people set up air fresheners in the bathroom. Yet, as good as they smell, certain kinds of these products can release potentially harmful chemicals in the air. This can lead to poor indoor air quality and, for some folks, symptoms like headaches and breathing issues. Not to mention, store-bought air fresheners need to be continuously replaced, so they can get pretty expensive.

With this in mind, you may have tried the bathroom rice hack that gets rid of odors. However, if you're looking for something even simpler and cheaper, there's another option sitting in your pantry: baking soda. The product is a natural deodorizer, meaning it can help combat bad odors. Basically, baking soda is an alkaline substance, whereas many bad odors are made of acids. In other words, they're on opposite ends of the pH scale. Baking soda can react with these acids, making them more neutral and less smelly. As a result, it can be successfully used as a natural bathroom air freshener, so long as you keep a few things in mind.