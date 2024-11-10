The Bathroom Rice Hack That Gets Rid Of Odors (Better Than A Scented Candle)

You can easily swap the mason jar for other items you have around the house, like old candle jars, smaller containers, or even a simple glass. This gives you flexibility in choosing the size and style that best fits your space. If a jar of rice isn't the aesthetic you're after, you can use small sheer pouches, like the ones often sold for jewelry. Fill the pouches with your rice mixture, and you'll have a discreet deodorizer. The best part? You're not limited to just the bathroom. These work great in cars, closets, and even shoes!

There are a few things to keep in mind when using essential oils at home. First, know the difference between essential oils and fragrance oils. The former are all-natural with no synthetic ingredients, while the latter are made in a lab with artificial components. While fragrance oils tend to last longer, they use chemicals that can give some people allergies. If you prefer the all-natural option, be sure to read the label, which should indicate if it's 100% pure essential oil.

It's also important to know that some essential oils are toxic to pets. These include common oils like tea tree, eucalyptus, or cinnamon. You should also keep an eye out for pine, peppermint, wintergreen, citrus, and ylang-ylang. Be sure to do your research before selecting an essential oil for your DIY bathroom deodorizer. Safe options for use around pets include nice-smelling oils like lavender, cedarwood, or even grapefruit, and spearmint.