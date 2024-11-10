The Bathroom Rice Hack That Gets Rid Of Odors (Better Than A Scented Candle)
If you want an alternative to masking smelly bathroom odors with scented candles or air fresheners, we've got a simple and surprising solution: rice. The same rice that's a kitchen staple can also be a powerful tool for keeping your bathroom smelling fresh. While candles provide a temporary fragrance boost, they come with the risk of being left unattended. Spray air fresheners can also be effective, but some research suggests they essentially pollute your home by releasing volatile organic compounds into the air. Volatile organic compounds, also known as VOCs, are harmful chemicals that come from various household products. So why not try a more natural, safer alternative? Here's how this easy rice trick works.
Here's what you'll need: a mason jar, some dry rice, and essential oils of your choice. Start by filling the jar with about half a cup to one cup of rice, just like TikTok user @mama_mila_ did. Next, add 10 drops of essential oil and mix the rice thoroughly with a spoon. Depending on how strong you want the scent, you can always add more drops. Rice can help control moisture and essential oils help mask smell. And that's it — your all-natural deodorizer is ready! Place it in your bathroom to start absorbing odors right away.
Other ways to maximize and customize your rice deodorizer
The easy trick to keep your closets smelling fresh ✨
You can easily swap the mason jar for other items you have around the house, like old candle jars, smaller containers, or even a simple glass. This gives you flexibility in choosing the size and style that best fits your space. If a jar of rice isn't the aesthetic you're after, you can use small sheer pouches, like the ones often sold for jewelry. Fill the pouches with your rice mixture, and you'll have a discreet deodorizer. The best part? You're not limited to just the bathroom. These work great in cars, closets, and even shoes!
There are a few things to keep in mind when using essential oils at home. First, know the difference between essential oils and fragrance oils. The former are all-natural with no synthetic ingredients, while the latter are made in a lab with artificial components. While fragrance oils tend to last longer, they use chemicals that can give some people allergies. If you prefer the all-natural option, be sure to read the label, which should indicate if it's 100% pure essential oil.
It's also important to know that some essential oils are toxic to pets. These include common oils like tea tree, eucalyptus, or cinnamon. You should also keep an eye out for pine, peppermint, wintergreen, citrus, and ylang-ylang. Be sure to do your research before selecting an essential oil for your DIY bathroom deodorizer. Safe options for use around pets include nice-smelling oils like lavender, cedarwood, or even grapefruit, and spearmint.