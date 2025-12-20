Here's What Happens When You Put Windex In Your Toilet

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Of the many glamorous weekly house cleaning tasks we all perform, scrubbing the toilet likely ranks at the top of our lists... or maybe not. Even if you are tired of scrubbing, though, it's hard to understate the importance of doing so. And if you want to try a new approach, there's a product that you've possibly considered using on your porcelain throne but never squeezed the plastic trigger on: Windex.

What, Windex on a toilet? Yes, it is worth considering. The superior cleaning characteristics of Windex, evident when cleaning glass, also shine when used on porcelain. Original formula Windex's ingredients pack a big cleaning punch, with particular notoriety going to ammonia: The pros and cons of ammonia as a cleaning agent are a whole other subject, but in regard to toilets, know that the average ammonia solution is alkaline with a PH of around 11 on the 14-point scale — it cleans by breaking down grime that has a moderate PH rating. Other notable Windex ingredients include a surfactant, lauryl dimethyl amine oxide (surfactants reduce the surface tensions of liquids, helping them stick to stuff more effectively — e.g., shampoo) and ethylene glycol n-hexyl ether.

Let's cut through the chemistry terms, though, and just say that yes, Windex will loosen all the messy stuff that builds up in toilets and leave them sparkling clean once again. That doesn't mean it'll necessarily be the best disinfectant, so keep that in mind... or alternatively, if that's your goal, trade out your classic Windex bottle for one of Windex Multipurpose Cleaner Disinfectant (though this Windex product does not contain ammonia). The small amount of ammonia in Windex also won't damage your septic system, so don't worry about that. Now, let's roll up our sleeves and examine how to scrub our favorite porcelain fixture clean.