This Winter Essential Can Permanently Kill Weeds In Gravel (But There's A Catch)

While it may seem odd, before you spread rock salt on your gravel, the first thing to do is clean it. With a hose or a pressure washer (on a low setting), get rid of dirt, seeds, and other detritus that have built up in your gravel. This step will help the rock salt be more effective. As a general rule, you'll need about 2 pounds of salt per 100 square feet of gravel surface if you are spreading rock salt in its rock form.

Another way to use salt as an herbicide on your gravel is to dissolve about 1 cup of salt into 1 gallon of water. Put that solution in a garden sprayer and apply it evenly to the gravel. Applying the rock salt before the growing season, perhaps even in early winter, will mean that as spring rolls around, the existing plants and seeds will be in contact with the salt or salt solution before they get well established. If you start the process later, especially with the spraying technique, it may take more than one application.

To prevent the salt from spreading to your desired plants, you can create shallow ditches along the edge of the gravel driveway or patio to direct runoff to an area where no harm will occur. Edging like pavers, bricks, or plastic garden edging is effective as well. While the history of the Romans seeding Carthage's fields with salt may be more myth than fact, it's a potent reminder for you to take precautions to keep rock salt, and any diluted runoff from the salt, from spreading into plants you do not wish to kill.