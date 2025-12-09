People Are Putting Rice And Rosemary In Their Closets, & They're Smart To Do So

To make the deodorizer, you'll need a clean glass jar, uncooked rice, and rosemary essential oil — any type of rice will do. Pour one to two cups of rice in the jar, add 10 to 15 drops of rosemary essential oil, and then stir the rice to ensure the oil coats all the grains. Finally, place the jar in your closet, and enjoy the uplifting aroma of rosemary. That's all there is to it!

If possible, put the jar in a spot where it won't be knocked over, such as the top shelf. You can also cover the top of the jar with a thin fabric, like linen or cheesecloth, and secure it with a rubber band. If you're using a mason jar, you can replace the metal lid with paper. Simply pierce a few holes in the paper to release the rosemary scent. Another idea is to add the mixture to an attractive bowl or a fabric drawstring pouch; the latter is helpful if you're looking for something to put in drawers to make clothes smell nice, too.

Of course, you're not limited to rosemary oil. Feel free to incorporate other oils, such as lemon, peppermint, bergamot, and lavender. When the smell starts to fade, add a few more drops of essential oils and mix again.