Are Your Air Fresheners Emitting Toxic Chemicals?

Pets, overflowing trash cans, and teenagers can all be the culprit of sneaky stenches that may plague your home. Your house should be a place of relaxation and comfort, so people often rush to things like air fresheners to try and balance out any odor issues. All varieties of air fresheners from plug-ins to sprays are highly popular, but you may want to reconsider using them. Though these products can help with household smells, according to the University of Massachusetts Amherst, studies have found that air fresheners are responsible for unhealthy levels of certain volatile organic compounds, or VOCs. Some of the VOCs that air fresheners have been found to release into the environment include formaldehyde, ethyl benzene, and xylenes. Once released, these VOCs (which are already potentially harmful on their own) can react to ozone in the air and form secondary pollutants that are also detrimental to your health.

The presence of these compounds often goes unnoticed, but they can cause acute issues like headaches and nausea, and are known as nasal, throat, and airway irritants. Beyond immediate reactions to the chemicals, air fresheners can also be responsible for long-term illnesses. Further experts from Columbia University say that air fresheners also release the chemicals phthalates, aldehydes, and 1,4-dichlorobenzene, all of which are known to be causes of cancer.