This Gorgeous Houseplant Flourishes Even In Spots Where Sunlight Rarely Reaches

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you're seeking plants that will work in a basement or greenery for a windowless home office, it's smart to familiarize yourself with species that tolerate minimal sunlight. If you'd like to add a tropical touch of nature to a dark space, parlor palm (Chamaedorea elegans) could be just the ticket. Also known as neanthebella and good luck palm, this perennial shrub has a single, bamboo-like stem and slender green leaflets that look a bit like feathers.

Though its favorite spot is likely to be near a window that faces north or east, it can also perform well in areas with less sunlight. In fact, keeping it away from your windows may be wise if you live somewhere that experiences a lot of cold weather. That's because parlor palm is not fond of chilly drafts that often emanate from windows.

Parlor palm is a popular houseplant because its maintenance needs are so minimal. It can adapt to a range of indoor growing conditions and won't revolt if you forget to water it from time to time. Unlike some palms, parlor palm doesn't require an abundance of humidity. In fact, it's willing to grow in relatively dry air and soil. Its leaves stay a dark shade of green all year, even when it's grown in low light or under a fluorescent bulb. Plus, it doesn't contain spines or toxic compounds that could hurt children or pets. You can even use its container to influence its size. Keeping a parlor palm in a smaller pot encourages it to stay small, whereas moving it a larger vessel tells it to spread out its roots and grow bigger.