This Surprising Credit Card Hack From Martha Stewart Removes Gum Stains From Laundry
Martha Stewart isn't the original queen of domestic hacks, but she seems to have a trick up her sleeve for every annoying little problem that you might face in your attempts to keep your home tidy and inviting. For starters, she's got towel-folding methods that save space in shallow drawers and advice on polishing silver like a pro. She even has tips for tackling gnarly laundry situations, including gum stuck to your clothes.
Fortunately, a pointer shared on "The Martha Stewart Show" can keep this sticky situation from mucking up your day — and your washing machine. It involves hardening the gum and scraping it away with the edge of a credit card. Though vinegar can remove lots of common laundry stains, including stuck-on chewing gum, you may find the credit-card method easier since it doesn't require any soaking. Plus, it's especially good at getting rid of gum that has dried onto clothes.
For best results, pair a credit card with the hardening power of freezing temperatures. Follow Stewart's advice and pop the affected garments in the freezer, or place an ice pack, a container of ice cubes, or something similar — perhaps a bag of frozen vegetables — on top of the gum. "It comes off so much easier when it's icy cold," Stewart noted on the show, as she demonstrated how she used her American Express card to scrape the gum away. After that, she shared what else she uses to evict any remaining gum.
The second phase of the credit-card gum-removal method
Martha Stewart admits that you may need to scratch at the stuck-on gum for a while to dislodge it from a piece of clothing. Luckily, this is the hardest part of the removal process. After most of the gum blob is gone, it's time to treat the area it touched with a few stain-fighting ingredients. "When you get it off, put a little mineral spirits on, then a little rubbing alcohol, and then your detergent," Stewart shared on "The Martha Stewart Show" segment. Use a cotton ball to press these three liquids into the stain, and massage each one into the fabric with a cloth rag.
Then, let the stain treatments rest for a few minutes before depositing the gum-stained garment in your washing machine. Fill the washer with cold water, as hot water may encourage any lingering bits of the stain to stick around. To increase your chances of success, resist the urge to scratch the gum vigorously, which may harm the garment. Though most textiles can handle rubbing alcohol, put a dot of it on a well-hidden area of the garment first to see if the color stays put before going full speed ahead with the second part of the gum-removal process.
If you find yourself without a credit card, scrape away the gum with a spoon or butter knife. You can also try a sturdy bookmark, an old CD, or a spare coin. In addition, this trick can get gum out of bed sheets with the credit-card method or a little WD-40.