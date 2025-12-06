This Surprising Credit Card Hack From Martha Stewart Removes Gum Stains From Laundry

Martha Stewart isn't the original queen of domestic hacks, but she seems to have a trick up her sleeve for every annoying little problem that you might face in your attempts to keep your home tidy and inviting. For starters, she's got towel-folding methods that save space in shallow drawers and advice on polishing silver like a pro. She even has tips for tackling gnarly laundry situations, including gum stuck to your clothes.

Fortunately, a pointer shared on "The Martha Stewart Show" can keep this sticky situation from mucking up your day — and your washing machine. It involves hardening the gum and scraping it away with the edge of a credit card. Though vinegar can remove lots of common laundry stains, including stuck-on chewing gum, you may find the credit-card method easier since it doesn't require any soaking. Plus, it's especially good at getting rid of gum that has dried onto clothes.

For best results, pair a credit card with the hardening power of freezing temperatures. Follow Stewart's advice and pop the affected garments in the freezer, or place an ice pack, a container of ice cubes, or something similar — perhaps a bag of frozen vegetables — on top of the gum. "It comes off so much easier when it's icy cold," Stewart noted on the show, as she demonstrated how she used her American Express card to scrape the gum away. After that, she shared what else she uses to evict any remaining gum.