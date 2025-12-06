The Best Wash Cycle For Long-Lasting Clothes And Vibrant Colors
Our clothing is important in many ways; they are a way we communicate to the world who we are, a good-looking outfit can give us confidence and help us feel great, and of course, clothes keep us warm and comfortable. Another fact is that they represent a significant financial investment. For those reasons, keeping your clothes in good shape is worth the effort.
The good news is that washing your clothes in cold water and on the shortest appropriate wash cycle will keep your clothes from wearing out quickly and their colors from fading prematurely. This assertion was proven by a study funded by Procter and Gamble, a maker of cold water formulated laundry detergent. The 2020 study, published in Dyes and Pigments, was conducted by scientists at the University of Leeds in England.
The study identified that machine washing consistently strips microfibers from our clothes. This is true regardless of whether it's the first wash or the sixteenth wash cycle. Color loss is also a consistent process with each washing episode. The good news found in the study is that fiber and color degradation effects are related to the temperature of the wash water and the length of the wash cycle. By washing in cold water and the shortest possible cycle, the shedding of microfibers and dye is significantly reduced. The fast wash cycle and cold water will keep your clothes looking better and lasting longer.
Laundry's role in degrading clothes
As you likely know, cloth is made from long fibers, whether synthetic or natural, woven together. Additionally, those fibers are colored with dyes of different types. It makes sense that clothes made from freshly woven and dyed material look the best they ever will when we buy them new at the store. As they age, experiencing wear and tear from use, and yes, from machine washing, the fibers and dyes break down. It's why sheets and other laundered items need to be replaced; they simply wear out. Another way to reduce wear can also come from skipping the dryer.
There are additional benefits that using a cold-water short cycle practice provides. First of all, it will save you considerable money by heating less water. It may be only pennies per load, but at the end of the year, the savings can easily add up to hundreds of dollars. Of course, if you use less energy, less will need to be produced, lowering your carbon footprint.
The study also found that microfiber pollution is a significant result of our laundry practices. PBS News reported in 2024 that washing laundry is a major contributor to microplastic pollution. Shorter wash cycles and cold water will help reduce this pollution as well — all while keeping your clothes lasting longer.