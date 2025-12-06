The Best Wash Cycle For Long-Lasting Clothes And Vibrant Colors

Our clothing is important in many ways; they are a way we communicate to the world who we are, a good-looking outfit can give us confidence and help us feel great, and of course, clothes keep us warm and comfortable. Another fact is that they represent a significant financial investment. For those reasons, keeping your clothes in good shape is worth the effort.

The good news is that washing your clothes in cold water and on the shortest appropriate wash cycle will keep your clothes from wearing out quickly and their colors from fading prematurely. This assertion was proven by a study funded by Procter and Gamble, a maker of cold water formulated laundry detergent. The 2020 study, published in Dyes and Pigments, was conducted by scientists at the University of Leeds in England.

The study identified that machine washing consistently strips microfibers from our clothes. This is true regardless of whether it's the first wash or the sixteenth wash cycle. Color loss is also a consistent process with each washing episode. The good news found in the study is that fiber and color degradation effects are related to the temperature of the wash water and the length of the wash cycle. By washing in cold water and the shortest possible cycle, the shedding of microfibers and dye is significantly reduced. The fast wash cycle and cold water will keep your clothes looking better and lasting longer.