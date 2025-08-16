How Often You Should Actually Be Replacing Your Sheets (Most People Get It Wrong)
In the hustle and bustle of daily life, remembering to clean certain things can feel like a chore (no pun intended). That's why it's worth learning how often you really need to clean everything in your home and developing a solid schedule — or at least trying to. While you're at it, think about when said items should be swapped out and replaced. Though it might seem unnecessary and costly, it's the best way to ensure your belongings are functioning properly. In many cases, it's important for hygiene and overall health as well.
Take your bedding, for example. In general, you should replace your bed sheets every two to five years. As a surface that your body touches every night, your bed sheets will inevitably become dirty and worn out. This will happen even if you know the truth about how often you should wash your sheets, which is weekly. Not to mention, as with all fabric items, bed sheets will eventually lose their original color and texture with regular washing. They may even shrink over time, making them fit poorly on your mattress. With that in mind, if you don't remember the last time you bought new bed sheets, it might be time to switch them out.
How to tell when you should replace your bed sheets
The ideal time to change your bed sheets within that normal lifespan of two to five years depends on several key factors, including the type of sheets and how often you use them. For example, high-quality cottons, such as Pima or Egyptian cotton, and linen can last a long time with regular care, as they have more durable fibers. By contrast, materials like low-quality cottons or delicate silk sheets are typically more prone to wear. It's also worth considering laundry care factors, like your water's hardness and the detergent you use. Compared to powdered detergents, for instance, liquid versions are often considered to be easier on fabrics. Finally, if you have more sets of bed sheets (and therefore, switch them out more often), you'll be able to go longer without buying replacements.
Can't remember the last time you replaced your bed sheets? Take a moment to examine the look and feel of the fabric. If it has pilling, roughness, or thinning in certain areas, it's time to toss them. Similarly, if there are stubborn stains or persistent odors, it's a good idea to refresh your bedding. Pay attention to how the sheets fit on your mattress, too. If they frequently bunch up in your sleep, the elastic may not fit properly, warranting a replacement. By paying attention to how often you should replace everything you're sleeping on, including your bed sheets, you'll pave the way for better sleep and a cleaner, neater-looking bedroom.