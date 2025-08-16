How Often You Should Actually Be Replacing Your Sheets (Most People Get It Wrong)

In the hustle and bustle of daily life, remembering to clean certain things can feel like a chore (no pun intended). That's why it's worth learning how often you really need to clean everything in your home and developing a solid schedule — or at least trying to. While you're at it, think about when said items should be swapped out and replaced. Though it might seem unnecessary and costly, it's the best way to ensure your belongings are functioning properly. In many cases, it's important for hygiene and overall health as well.

Take your bedding, for example. In general, you should replace your bed sheets every two to five years. As a surface that your body touches every night, your bed sheets will inevitably become dirty and worn out. This will happen even if you know the truth about how often you should wash your sheets, which is weekly. Not to mention, as with all fabric items, bed sheets will eventually lose their original color and texture with regular washing. They may even shrink over time, making them fit poorly on your mattress. With that in mind, if you don't remember the last time you bought new bed sheets, it might be time to switch them out.