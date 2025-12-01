Got Fallen Acorns In Your Yard? Here Are 20 Genius Ways To Repurpose Them

Dropping acorns is a natural part of the life cycle of oak trees. Though it's easy to become frustrated when an oak pelts you with nuts as you walk beneath it, a smattering of these squirrel snacks is unlikely to do much harm to your grass. In other words, embracing the acorns tends to be a better approach than trying to stop your oak tree from producing them. If you think about it, these are gifts from Mother Nature: Not only are they rich in nutrients that can enhance your garden's health, but they can also be used as free craft supplies

If you're going to use your acorns for crafting and decorating, give them a thorough cleaning and a gentle toasting to keep them from bringing dirt, mold, or insects into your home. Get rid of any specimens that have small holes in their shells, as acorn weevil larvae may be camping out inside. Then, wash the remaining acorns in soapy dishwater, give them a good rinse, and place them on a foil-lined baking sheet. Let them bask in your oven for three hours or so at a temperature of 200 degrees Fahrenheit to deal with any hidden bugs. Finally, preserve them for the long haul with a coat of transparent spray paint. If you want to use your acorns to enhance your garden's soil, consider chopping them into smaller pieces, which will help them decompose faster. When this prep work is done, the fun begins.