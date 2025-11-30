Are Costco's Kirkland Laundry Detergent Pods As Good As Tide? Users Weigh In

Detergent pods are a popular choice for people who don't want to mess with liquids or laundry powders, which have a few downsides, when cleaning their clothes, and Tide pods regularly top the list of consumer favorites. The popularity of Tide pods, which come in a few different scented or sanitizing versions, is supported by data from Consumer Reports, which ranks the brand number one for stain removal and odor elimination. But shoppers love a bargain dupe, and Kirkland's Signature Ultra Clean Premium Laundry Detergent Pacs is also a very popular seller that tests well for cleaning power, with users loving its nice price. But does it get laundry as clean as Tide?

While some on social media give Costco's signature brand mixed reviews, a majority of buyers are satisfied with how Kirkland pods perform. The brand gets 4.3 out of 5 stars on Costco's website among buyers. And you don't have to be a Costco member to get it. Kirkland pods are also sold at Walmart and on Amazon, and reviewers on those sites also give the detergent generally positive reviews for price and cleaning ability. While there are some areas where Tide outshines the bargain brand, on balance, Kirkland pods stand up well against the best seller.