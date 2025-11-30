The Affordable Solution That Makes Filling Deep Cracks In Concrete A Breeze

Using the epoxy formulation of concrete patch is generally considered to provide the strongest and most durable crack repair. Because it cures from a chemical reaction, it also cures more quickly, which is another advantage. With that said, you apply the epoxy-based or acrylic concrete patch in the same way. Wear gloves, and using a putty knife or a trowel, work the concrete patch down into the crack. Don't allow air pockets to remain. When the crack is completely filled, trowel the patch smooth and allow it to cure.

The thick viscosity of concrete patch products allows you to use it horizontally, as on a slab, or vertically, as in a cracked foundation. Once it's cured, you can paint it. It will also work to repair small chips or holes in concrete. Follow the packaging directions because with some acrylic-based concrete patches, you need to limit the thickness of your application (meaning some cracks may require multiple applications).

To repair very shallow and thin cracks and crazing, there are caulk-based concrete repair products that are easy and fast to use. But you will need to prepare the surface well for the product to be effective, just like with a deeper crack.

There are concrete repairs that require professional attention. If the crack goes all the way through a slab and the edges are not aligned, that's a problem that is beyond the scope of DIY repair. If the crack will not dry out before you apply the patch compound, the water source needs to be addressed. If your attempted DIY repair fails quickly, there is likely an underlying problem that needs to be fixed.