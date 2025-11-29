Ditch The Vinegar: We Finally Found A Better Way To Clean Greasy Baking Sheets

Thanks to the wonders of chemistry, hydrogen peroxide can degrease, destain, and disinfect all kinds of items in your home. It contains one more oxygen molecule than water, which facilitates the process of oxidation, helping it to remove stains from textiles and blitz bacteria and mold on surfaces. Gentler than chlorine bleach, hydrogen peroxide is ideal for cleaning hardwood floors and even fixing slow-draining sinks. It can also get grease and gunk off your baking sheets. In fact, some people prefer hydrogen peroxide to vinegar when it comes to cleaning their baking sheets, as vinegar can wear away the nonstick coatings found on some aluminum and aluminized steel pans.

You'll need to make sure that you inspect your baking sheets before using hydrogen peroxide on them. If you're dealing with a lot of baked-on grease, gather a few other supplies to make removal as easy as possible; a scrubber sponge is a good tool to start with. If your pans don't have a nonstick coating, consider having steel wool at the ready for those tough-to-remove stains. Also, grab a spray bottle to help you conserve your hydrogen peroxide and apply it evenly. You may want to grab a box of baking soda and a shaker of salt if your pans have grease stains burned onto their surfaces. Finally, get some rubber gloves or other protection to prevent the chemicals from irritating your skin or bleaching the edges of your sleeves.