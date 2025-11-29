Martha Stewart's Brilliant Home Decor Hack Uses A Vintage Kitchen Staple

Whether you want to fill an empty space above your cabinets or experiment with the cabbageware trend in your kitchen, decorative plates can help you achieve your home decor goals. If you're on the fence about decorating with dishes, take a look at what Martha Stewart has done with them at her house in Bedford, New York. Early in the Covid-19 pandemic, she hired a team of art-installation experts to mount her prized Wedgewood drabware on walls of what used to be a small dining area. Incorporating these oatmeal-hued ceramics into the space did exactly what she'd hoped: transform it into a more casual spot for group hangouts and curling up with a good book. With a bit of planning, antique floral china, brightly colored Fiestaware, or even plates you've painted yourself can upgrade a section of your own home as well.

Though Stewart's collectible Wedgewood pottery is stunning on its own, it gains another layer of beauty through careful arrangement, which leverages the power of composition and helps it tell a story. "Before hanging any of the plates, they are all arranged on the carpet," Stewart explains on The Martha Blog, noting that this process helps her determine how to group different dishes from her collection and play with the positioning of specific pieces. After all, it's much easier to move the components when they're not attached to a wall and not at risk of falling and breaking. Just in case a dish gets damaged, you may also want to read up on how to fix a chip in a ceramic plate.