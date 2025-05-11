9 Creative Ways To Fill The Empty Space Above Your Cabinets

If you have a kitchen with cabinetry, chances are there are some large gaps between the tops of these cabinets and the bottom of the ceiling. What's more, you might view this area as wasted space. Some older homes also contain soffits that connect to their kitchen cabinets along with empty spaces between cabinetry and the ceiling. While not functionally necessary modern-day kitchens, open spaces above cabinets still remain in many houses, much to homeowners' chagrin.

Aside from kitchen cabinet ideas and inspiration, you may be wanting to cover up those empty spots. The good news is you don't have to put up with those wasted spaces in your kitchen any longer. Whether you want to add some visual design elements, extend your cabinetry, or perhaps use the area for storage, the creative possibilities for filling the empty spaces above your cabinets are endless. Instead of letting this space be, consider the multiple ways you can utilize them as either functional or design purposes. (As a bonus, your goals can include both!)