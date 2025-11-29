Could Soil And Cardboard Replace Cement? Scientists Are Experimenting

Though various types of cement and concrete have been manufactured over the course of history, it is only within the last century that their use has become widespread for civic and domestic construction projects. But before you go preparing the ground to take the concrete slab for your new patio, you might be curious to find out that scientists are experimenting with replacements for cement that, they claim, could change construction forever: rammed earth tubes, which are essentially recycled cardboard tubes filled with water and soil.

It's no secret that modern cement manufacturing is not the most sustainable business in the world and that cement accounts for a vast amount of construction waste. An article published in Structures Magazine by researchers in Australia posited that a more sustainable method utilizing rammed earth tubes could be the key to a more eco-friendly construction industry.

This is promising because both are readily available materials, and soil also has a long history of being used as a building material. But can this method really be used to replace cement completely? Is it as structurally sound as high-performance concrete? The scientific experiments being conducted would suggest a positive answer, but only for certain types of buildings.