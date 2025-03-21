Times You Can (& Can't) Outsmart Tradition When Building Your Own Home

Homes are built certain ways for certain reasons. My wife and I built our house in a remote, rural area, telling ourselves the privacy was going to be great. Almost immediately after we moved in, two more houses went up across the street. The left-hand house was constructed by builders hired by a young couple. The right-hand house, meanwhile, is an exceedingly ordinary affair that was built by a young tradesman himself, with the occasional help of friends. And my house? It was designed by me and my wife, built mostly by me ... but with a far less traditional approach to almost everything.

If a big, bad wolf were to strut down our street, intent on blowing some houses down, then the tradesman's house would be the proverbial "brick house" — it wouldn't budge at his huffing nor puffing. Built like a tank, it's modestly sized and extravagantly rectangular, with tiny windows of the sort you'd see someone selling ice cream through at the beach. The couple's house is the "stick house" in this story: It's lovely but ordinary in every way, and I fear it might not last through the wolf's windy attack. Then there's my house. It's certainly not likely to be blown down, but an enterprising wolf could find, in my innovations, ways to make me very uncomfortable, all because of the ways I've both outsmarted — and been outsmarted — by tradition.

That's why my home makes a great case study in what happens, both good and bad, when you mess around with the sacred traditions of ordinary home construction.