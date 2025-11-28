This Affordable DIY Mixture Effortlessly Melts Grease Off Wood Kitchen Cabinets

Wooden kitchen cabinets with a clear coat finish are, to me, so very beautiful. The figure of their grain and the rich colors are a taste of nature within our homes. My preference may not be surprising if you understand that I am a professional woodworker who has built kitchen cabinets since I was a teenager. But even with my profound prejudice, I will admit that cleaning those cabinets, especially removing grease, is more challenging than on the high-gloss painted or polymerized kitchens that are popular today. A product that solves that challenge? Murphy Oil Soap. It's a product that has been around for a very long time, and it solves the problem of cleaning wood that has a film finish.

A film finish is just what it sounds like. After the wood has been prepared by sanding and perhaps adding a colored stain, a film finish is applied to protect the wood and enhance its beauty. Film finishes, like lacquer, polyurethane, shellac, and traditional varnishes, lay on top of the wood in a thin, uniform layer. It presents a durable layer of protection to the wood fibers it covers. While durable, these film finishes can be damaged by harsh cleaners, especially those that are acidic (like vinegar), very alkaline (ammonia), or that have other harsh chemicals in their formula. They can dull the gloss or even break down the clear finishes, but Murphy Oil Soap is different.