This Clever Curtain Hack Can Help Keep Your Home Warmer During Freezing Winters

Anyone who has been through a frigid winter knows how tricky it can be to keep the house warm. Preparing your home for winter is a constant fight between turning up the heat, keeping the cold out, and finding ways to save money on the energy bills. Homeowners are always looking for creative ways to stay toasty during the cold season. And while everyone knows that it's worthwhile to close curtains over your windows in winter, not many people realize that you should do the same with your front and back door.

Whether they're poorly insulated, have gaps in weatherstripping, or are just old, the fact is that your home's exterior doors can let warmth out of your home and allow drafts in, causing energy bills to go up. As much as 11% of heat lost in the winter leaves a home through doors. If you want that percentage to drop and your house to be warmer on frigid winter days, hang a curtain over your entryway.

While curtains have been historically used to cover doorways, the practice has grown less common today. And that's unfortunate, because a curtain provides an insulating layer between your door and hall, blocking drafts from coming in from outside while also reducing heat loss by keeping the warm air in the house. And, if you do things right, your curtain addition can be stylish, too.