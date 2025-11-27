Buying A High-Efficiency Washer? Avoid This One Messy Mistake

If you are in the market for a new washing machine, you may be drawn to those snazzy "high efficiency" (HE) washers that seem to be everywhere these days. Efficiency is good, right? In a washing machine, high efficiency means cleaning more clothes with less water, energy, and even less detergent. But to get your clean right in an HE machine, you'll need to make sure you don't use the wrong kind of laundry soap.

An HE washer uses much less water each cycle, as little as 7 gallons in some HE front-loaders compared to up to 40 gallons per wash in a traditional top-loader. With so little water, your detergent needs to be one that won't create too many suds that can't be easily rinsed away. HE detergents are specially formulated not to get too sudsy. While it may seem like lots of suds means a better clean, HE detergents do just as good of a job removing dirt and oil from your clothes by dispersing easily in low water, not needing to create all those bubbles. If you don't use HE soap in your HE washer, you are in for not only a sudsy mess, but potential long-term damage to your pricey machine.