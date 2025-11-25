The Genius Trick You Need To Prevent Wood From Splitting During Any Project

Unless you have a lot of time and patience, don't ask me about what an amazing, versatile, and underrated material wood is. As a professional woodworker, I've got stories. There was a time in history when nearly everything was made of wood: shoes, kitchen utensils, wagon wheels, you get the drift. One reason wood remains such a ubiquitous material is that it's widely available and easy to use. Arts and crafts, home repair, or gardening — people think nothing of grabbing a piece of wood and getting busy. With that said, one characteristic of wood that's frustrating for DIYers is its tendency to split, especially when driving a screw through the material. But, with proper technique, such as drilling a pilot hole or using wax, you can avoid the splits.

Wood splits because of how it grows. The fibers that make up the substance of a tree are like a super-compressed bundle of straws, running from the bottom to the top. Those fibers (the "grain") run the length of a board. When you drive a screw or even a nail (whichever is right for your project) through a board, basically, two things can happen: The fibers around the screw or nail will compress, allowing it to pass through the wood with the board intact, or the board will split.

Splitting occurs when the fibers do not have the ability to compress sufficiently to allow the fastener through, and the board fractures where two of the "straws" adjoin. Splits happen often at the ends of boards because the "straws" lack the continuity (and hence the strength) of long, continuous fibers. Now, let's talk about how pilot holes and a bit of wax help solve this problem.