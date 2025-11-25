Martha Stewart's Easy T-Shirt Folding Trick Frees Up Space In Dresser Drawers
Your dresser can easily devolve into heaps of messes stuffed into a bunch of drawers, and your t-shirt drawer may well be the worst of all. T-shirts tend to be the clothing item you accidentally collect the most of, and when your shirt drawer becomes a place to just stuff them away, you can lose track of just how many you have tucked away. Luckily, Martha Stewart, the queen of home organization and the host of one of the best TV shows to watch if you are DIY-obsessed, has just the solution with her unique method of folding t-shirts. This special fold seems like complicated origami but will give you perfectly flat, symmetric t-shirt squares every time.
Similar to Martha Stewart's clever space-saving secret for storing kitchen towels, this method is a great way to organize your drawers. By folding them like Stewart, you will allow all your favorite t-shirts to sit neatly and compactly in your drawer. Most folding methods, or lack thereof, end up being too bulky and can become undone too easily, making more of a mess, whereas using Stewart's method keeps things tucked and tidy. Once your shirt is folded like a pro, you can start stacking them gently in your drawer. This way, you have a fun new way to fold your shirts and keep your drawer organized.
How to fold a t-shirt like Martha Stewart
To begin, lay the t-shirt flat with the neck facing up and on the left side. With your left hand, pinch the top of the shirt between the neck and the sleeve opposite you, and, parallel to your first point, pinch just a few inches below the armhole with your right hand. Continuing to hold both points, bring your left hand over your right and bring it to the base of the shirt.
In your left hand, add the base of the shirt to your grip. Then, without letting go of anything, pull your right hand out from under the left, lift the shirt to straighten it out, and then set it down flat. From the side you were just grabbing, fold the shirt in half, and you will have a neatly folded t-shirt. Due to the compact and slim nature of the fold, you should be able to stack many more shirts without issue. If you are tired of messy dresser drawers, this trick just might be for you.