Martha Stewart's Easy T-Shirt Folding Trick Frees Up Space In Dresser Drawers

Your dresser can easily devolve into heaps of messes stuffed into a bunch of drawers, and your t-shirt drawer may well be the worst of all. T-shirts tend to be the clothing item you accidentally collect the most of, and when your shirt drawer becomes a place to just stuff them away, you can lose track of just how many you have tucked away. Luckily, Martha Stewart, the queen of home organization and the host of one of the best TV shows to watch if you are DIY-obsessed, has just the solution with her unique method of folding t-shirts. This special fold seems like complicated origami but will give you perfectly flat, symmetric t-shirt squares every time.

Similar to Martha Stewart's clever space-saving secret for storing kitchen towels, this method is a great way to organize your drawers. By folding them like Stewart, you will allow all your favorite t-shirts to sit neatly and compactly in your drawer. Most folding methods, or lack thereof, end up being too bulky and can become undone too easily, making more of a mess, whereas using Stewart's method keeps things tucked and tidy. Once your shirt is folded like a pro, you can start stacking them gently in your drawer. This way, you have a fun new way to fold your shirts and keep your drawer organized.