Leaves From A Neighbor's Tree On Your Lawn? Here's Who Cleans Them Up

The fall colors are a delight to watch, but those leaves won't stay on the tree forever. Once they start dropping, you might feel like the chore of raking leaves will never end. You can alleviate some of that stress by using smarter, easier cleanup methods, but what if the leaves aren't even yours? If the leaves are from your neighbor's tree, what can you do?

While it might be tempting to just put them back on your neighbor's lawn, you shouldn't do this. If the leaves were blown by the wind, or even if they fell off the tree directly into your yard, it's considered an act of nature and not your neighbor's fault. Unless your neighbor is blowing leaves directly into your yard, or bagging them up and dumping them over the fence, the only thing you can really do is deal with the leaves like you would if they had come from your own tree. Talking to your neighbor might help if the leaves are coming from a branch hanging over your property, and you are legally allowed to prune that branch. However, you can't cross onto your neighbor's property or cut anything on their side of the line. You're also responsible for any damage done to the tree, so be sure you know how and when to prune a tree properly — or else hire a professional to do it for you.