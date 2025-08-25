What To Do If Your Neighbor's Tree Is Crossing Over Onto Your Property

"Good fences make good neighbors," as Robert Frost famously put it. Trees are another matter, however. A tree overhanging your property, shading out your garden, sending roots into your septic system, threatening your roof with dead limbs that could fall at any minute, dropping leaves that you need to rake up, scattering helicopter seeds which turn into hundreds of little seedlings in your yard — is there anything you can do about it? Yes, there is. There are limits to what you can do, but there are also laws on your side.

According to traditional English common law, "whoever owns the soil, it is theirs up to Heaven and down to Hell." The tradition that you own everything below and above your property was fine until the advent of air travel in the 20th century. In 1946, the U.S. Supreme Court limited vertical property rights to "the immediate reaches of the enveloping atmosphere." Within that sphere, you have the right to remove or modify anything that interferes with your "use and enjoyment of the land," as the Supreme Court put it. And since it's your property, knowing how and when to trim a tree or dig up roots is important. You don't want to damage your neighbor's property, nor your own. If a tree limb overhanging your yard falls on your roof, you're the responsible party that has to pay for the repairs. But if your neighbor planted a tree and its roots damage your foundation or swimming pool, they may be liable. As with anything involving property rights, it's complicated and there are rules and laws at every level of jurisdiction. And each law or regulation comes with exceptions and limitations to what you and your neighbor can or must can do with your arboreal property.