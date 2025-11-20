Could A Leaf Burrito Be The Game-Changing Tool That Makes Cleaning Up Leaves A Breeze?
If you've got trees that don't shed their leaves in fall, consider yourself lucky. For those of us that do, raking leaves is one of those mundane, menial, yet surprisingly physical yard chores we'd really rather do without. It's also time consuming and an easy way to strain a muscle. Luckily, there's no shortage of leaf raking hacks circulating online, from holding trash bags between your legs to using flat cardboard boxes as scoops. Before you blow out your back, however, you'll want to know about a new product that some are claiming to be a game changer for yard workers.
The Leaf Burrito is making a splash on social media as a yard maintenance must have. Many homeowners still rake leaves into piles before stuffing them into smaller bags and hauling it all to the trash. Supposedly, though, the Leaf Burrito can make the whole process much easier. Marketed as a smarter, easier way to clean up leaves in your yard, this tool can be used by homeowners and landscapers alike, and it's specifically designed to work with city waste pickups. But does it actually live up to the hype?
Pros and cons of the leaf burrito
The Leaf Burrito is a patented product that can be used on year-round yard debris. The bag is made from custom mesh and lies flat on the ground so that you can rake your leaves onto it; you then zip it up into a bag and use the handles to transport the leaves for removal. The company offers a variety of sizes that are easy to store compactly and cleanly, and multiple sizes are specifically approved for municipality curbside emptying.
That said, while this may seem like an ideal upgrade of the classic trick of using a tarp to remove the leaves on your lawn, the Leaf Burrito might not necessarily be the right tool for you. That's because, while it certainly has its draws, it's also a bit costly. Leaf Burrito's cheapest leaf-clearing product goes for $59 for a small yard bag and $109 for a 5-foot "burrito." Social media users have certainly argued for the product's ease of use and efficiency, but a simple tarp can function very similarly at a much lower price — and so you might prefer that option over the extra expense of the Leaf Burrito. Still, whether you buy one or not, you'll want to make sure you get those leaves cleaned up in a timely fashion so you don't end up with a damaged, diseased lawn.