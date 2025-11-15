Homeowner Shares Brilliant Hack That Makes Raking Leaves A Breeze: 'Life Changing'

The autumn leaves, in shades of gold, auburn, pumpkin, and ruby, are lovely on the trees, but every season comes to an end, and, unfortunately, those leaves have to fall. Some trees lose their leaves faster than others, creating a constant barrage of piles, and your job is to mulch, rake, or blow them into something manageable. After all, you can't leave them on your lawn. They block the sun and trap moisture, which encourages mold, pest, and disease infestations. But collecting them into piles is only one part of the problem — you'll still need to collect them into a container of some sort. To make your efforts easier, you might as well benefit from @todayshomeowner on TikTok, who suggests a tarp trick that he swears has simplified his leaf collection cleanup.

He simply folded a 4-foot by 8-foot tarp in half, stapled wooden dowels on two opposite ends, raked the leaves onto the tarp, and then grabbed the dowel ends like handles to lift the tarp full of leaves and easily funnel them into a trash bag or trash can. While there are reasons you should or shouldn't rake fall leaves to consider, when they start to take over your lawn, this hack might keep them manageable. Here's how to do it yourself.