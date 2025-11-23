Don't Do This! Glass Cleaner Can Ruin Your TV

You're sitting down to watch TV, but you can't focus on the show because there's a distracting smudge right in the middle of the screen. So, what do you use to clean it? If your answer was a common glass cleaner like Windex, you should think again! There are several things you should never clean with Windex, and TV screens are one of them. The harsh chemicals that these products contain can damage your sensitive TV and ruin that late-night Netflix binge.

Television screens may look like normal glass, but most modern TVs have a thin coating over the screen. This can take a few different forms, from anti-glare and anti-reflective coatings to polarizing film, depending on the type of TV you have. These layers help reduce interference from external light sources and ensure the display image is clear. Chemicals like those used in glass cleaners can damage these layers. While the glass underneath is fine, the coating itself may be discolored or melted, giving the TV screen a permanently scuffed or smudged appearance. If that happens, you'll likely have to replace either the screen or the TV entirely. Polarizing film can be replaced, but getting it properly aligned and applied without air pockets or wrinkles can be tricky. If you're feeling unsure about replacing it yourself, a repair specialist can usually help.