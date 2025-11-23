Don't Do This! Glass Cleaner Can Ruin Your TV
You're sitting down to watch TV, but you can't focus on the show because there's a distracting smudge right in the middle of the screen. So, what do you use to clean it? If your answer was a common glass cleaner like Windex, you should think again! There are several things you should never clean with Windex, and TV screens are one of them. The harsh chemicals that these products contain can damage your sensitive TV and ruin that late-night Netflix binge.
Television screens may look like normal glass, but most modern TVs have a thin coating over the screen. This can take a few different forms, from anti-glare and anti-reflective coatings to polarizing film, depending on the type of TV you have. These layers help reduce interference from external light sources and ensure the display image is clear. Chemicals like those used in glass cleaners can damage these layers. While the glass underneath is fine, the coating itself may be discolored or melted, giving the TV screen a permanently scuffed or smudged appearance. If that happens, you'll likely have to replace either the screen or the TV entirely. Polarizing film can be replaced, but getting it properly aligned and applied without air pockets or wrinkles can be tricky. If you're feeling unsure about replacing it yourself, a repair specialist can usually help.
What can you use to clean your TV?
To safely clean your television, skip the harsh chemicals and go straight for a clean microfiber cloth. In a pinch, you can use a coffee filter to clean your TV screen instead, but avoid using paper towels or regular rags: The coatings on the screen can be scratched by rough or abrasive materials, so they need to be treated gently. Before you spray any type of cleaner, you'll need to unplug the TV. Not only is it important to never mix electronics and liquids, but the surface is also much easier to clean after it has cooled down.
Give the TV a gentle dusting first to remove any loose dust. If the TV has smudges on it already, spray the microfiber cloth with water and wipe them away. You can make a homemade vinegar cleaning solution by mixing plain white vinegar with water for stubborn fingerprints and dried-on grime. Always use the microfiber cloth to apply the liquids, rather than spraying them on the TV itself, in order to prevent the electronic parts from getting too damp. Wipe down the sides and back of the TV in a similar manner; just be careful around any electrical components. Finally, use a dry microfiber cloth to remove any lingering moisture – and you're done!