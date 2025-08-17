12 Things To Avoid Cleaning With Windex At All Costs

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Windex is arguably one of the most well-known and ubiquitous cleaning products out there. It was the first successful commercial glass cleaning product in the United States, and it contains a blend of ingredients, including ammonium hydroxide, ethylene glycol N-hexyl ether, and monoisopropanolamine, along with dyes, fragrances, and wetting agents. Originally launched in 1933 as a car window cleaner, Windex has since evolved in terms of product quality and offerings. In fact, you can even find Windex in dye-free and ammonia-free formulas, as well as those designed for other surfaces bedsides of glass and mirrors. While some people regard Windex glass cleaner as a multi-purpose product, this is not the case at all. Before you spray Windex on multiple surfaces, you should be aware of some of the surfaces that original Windex glass cleaner should never be used on.

It's also important to note that "Windex" refers to both the product and the brand. While the company has started offering multiple products in recent years outside of its original glass-cleaner, it's common to see the term Windex and glass cleaner used interchangeably. For the purposes of this roundup, we are referring to the original ammonia-containing glass-cleaning product that people are most familiar with, while also noting that the company does offer some products tailored to certain surfaces outside of glass and mirrors.