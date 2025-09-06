The Secret To A Streak-Free TV Screen Is Hiding In Your Kitchen Cabinet
There is one thing that the best cleaning in the world cannot protect us from: dust. It's everywhere, and it probably makes you wonder why your room is always so dusty. And for some reason, that dust seems drawn to the television screen. Random smudges also appear, and both distort the picture on the movie you want to watch. Not only is this frustrating, but dust especially can actually harm your TV if it isn't cleaned away often enough. Dust on the screen also dulls the brightness, and it can settle into buttons and controls, making it difficult to operate the TV. In extreme cases, if enough dust gets into TV casings or crevices, it can actually short-circuit the device and cause it to stop working.
While regular cleaning can protect your television, you'll need to be careful which cleaners you use. Televisions these days are incredibly delicate and damage very easily. Paper towels can actually cause more harm by scratching the screen's protective coating, and although it seems counterintuitive, glass cleaners can even be too harsh. Years ago, television screens were glass, and this method of cleaning them was common. Today's LCD and OLED screens are much more sensitive. Since many glass cleaners contain alcohol or ammonia, they can easily damage the television's delicate screen. Whatever you do, don't spray chemicals directly onto the TV, as it poses a major risk of electric shock. Cleaning with a dry, soft cloth is the best method, and there's one household object you can easily use as a stand-in for a microfiber cloth.
Clean your TV with coffee filters for a streak-free screen
A great option for cleaning your TV screen is as close as the kitchen. Coffee filters are excellent screen cleaners, as they are gentle enough to clean the TV's surface without scratching it. Before getting started, unplug the television. Wrap a clean, dry coffee filter around your finger and gently wipe over the screen. Be careful not to press too hard, as too much pressure can also damage the TV screen. A soft pass across the screen should be enough to clean away the dust. If there are stubborn smudges, you can scrub a little harder, but be sure to look at the screen from many angles to ensure there are no streaks. Don't forget to clean the remote, too. If you need to clean dust from inside an LCD TV screen, unplug the unit and spray compressed air across the air vents.
Coffee filters are versatile and can be used in surprisingly clever ways. They are excellent for cleaning windows and leaving a streak free shine on mirrors, but they also can shine and buff shoes. Place one in your cast iron skillet to keep it from rusting, and use them to cover bowls to prevent splatters in the microwave. They are also excellent for removing water spots from drinking glasses and buffing stainless steel pots, pans and kitchen fixtures to a shine.