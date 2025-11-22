The Reason Your Orchid Has Droopy Leaves And The Best Way To Fix It

So, the worst has happened: That gorgeous orchid you were given for your birthday six months ago has lost all its blooms and is now looking a little sad. What could be the problem? While it's normal for orchids to enter a period of dormancy after blooming – a period that can last several months — its leaves should stay plump and green during this time. Droopy or yellowing leaves are signs of a deeper issue, usually having to do with water.

Orchids are notoriously finicky when it comes to water. Watering your orchids properly means keeping their soil moist to the touch, but making sure it never becomes waterlogged. Droopy leaves are a sign that the roots beneath the soil are either overhydrated or underhydrated. Yellowing or brown spots may also appear on your leaves when all is not well beneath the soil. An easy way to diagnose the issue is to simply pop your plant out of its container and take a look at the roots. Healthy roots will be bright green or white, and they should look plumped up. Roots that have been given too much water are often squishy, stringy, and black or brown, and the leaves above are likely turning yellow. A dehydrated plant, meanwhile, will have brittle roots, with wrinkled and floppy leaves above.