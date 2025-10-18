The Best Time To Repot Orchids — And Why It Makes All The Difference

The drama and elegance of a tall, flowering orchid make it the perfect gift for housewarmings, retirement parties, and birthdays. But once you bring home this classy plant, you face the problem of how to care for it. Unlike easy-care houseplants that are great for beginners, orchid care takes a little finesse. One step you can take to ensure your orchid remains happy and productive for years to come is to replant it. Just be sure to wait to upgrade your orchid's pot until after it loses those initial gorgeous blooms.

Orchids will go dormant, usually in the fall but sometimes in spring, and will stay bare for six to nine months before sprouting new flower buds. During dormancy, your orchid may look dead, but you can revive it. This is actually the best time to replant it into a slightly bigger pot, which will allow your orchid to grow bigger and send up more blooms. Ideally, move your orchid into its fresh, new digs after all the flowers have faded and dropped off but before new buds emerge. Repotting allows older, rotted planting material, which can grow fungus or mold, to be refreshed. This also gets rid of any over-accumulation of fertilizers that can damage your plant. You'll want to replant your orchid every couple of years to keep it growing and thriving.