How And When To Water Your Orchids To Keep Them Healthy And Blooming

Having flowers around the house is a colorful way to improve your sense of inner peace, especially if you stick to warmer color palettes. Orchids are among the best options for houseplants because there are tens of thousands of different orchid species fitting various unique shapes and numerous colors (though if you're looking for, say, blue ones, you'll need to figure out how to dye your own orchid blooms). They're also sensitive plants, though, and you'll need to take proper care of your orchids to get the biggest, healthiest flowers. Watering is one of the most common ways orchid care goes awry.

Overwatering is one of the easiest ways to kill an orchid, and in fact, these plants may only need to be watered every five to 14 days depending on the environmental conditions where you live. Underwatering can also be an issue, however. There are different considerations to be made based on the kind of orchid you're growing, but broadly speaking they thrive best in shady, humid environments with very loose growing media that promotes good drainage.

Moth orchids (Phalaenopsis), one of the most common kinds you'll find in plant shops, will not grow best from a simple misting. If your orchid is already in a large container with plenty of holes for sharp drainage, you can move the plant into your bathtub or sink for a warm water wash in three or four drenches over about 10 minutes, and then return it to its home resting place after everything is dried. You'll know your orchid has enough water when its roots become pale green. Please remember, though, that this process only needs to be applied about once a week.