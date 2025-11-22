Woman Uses Pool Noodle To Make Gorgeous Christmas Table Centerpiece On A Budget

To craft your own festive centerpiece, bend your pool noodle in half and slice it apart at the midpoint. Set the two halves parallel to each other and set up the candlesticks in the gap, making sure to leave the same amount of space between each pair. Then, bind the noodle pieces together with zip ties or rubber bands. Push the stems of your faux flowers and greenery into the foam, encouraging them to pop out of the centerpiece at different angles. Keep adding florals until none of the foam is showing. Hot-glue ornaments onto the greenery, making sure to distribute them evenly throughout your creation, and affix bows to the candlesticks. Finally, add candles, dim the lights, and bask in the glow of your new centerpiece.

Though @ashleymariesavage used scarlet velvet bows and round red ornaments to decorate her centerpiece, don't be afraid to express yourself through your own style choices. You might select a different color palette, opting for white poinsettias instead of red ones and wooden candlesticks rather than metal ones. You could incorporate pops of color with striped candy canes or sprigs of crimson-berried holly. If your dining room has a modern farmhouse look, you may want to use burlap bows in place of velvet ones. Or, experiment with the ornaments. Swapping the balls for bird figurines could add some woodsy whimsy, while trading them for crystal snowflakes might give the centerpiece a more elegant look. You can also capture this type of icy beauty by turning thrift-store glassware into a Christmas tree illuminated with fairy lights.