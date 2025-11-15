Costco Slashes Price On Personal Heater 2-Pack (& Fans Are Calling It A 'Must-Have')

The time of year has come again where the weather outside is threatening to become frightful, but considering what salt will melt ice the fastest is still a prescient thought — for now. On the other hand, this season also offers some delightful deals, and even better is when you can keep your home warm and your pockets full. Now it may not be a Christmas miracle, but Costco does have a sale on their OmniHeat Digital Ceramic Heater 2-Pack that is currently on sale until November 23. This set is not just a tempting buy because the price was dropped — originally $50, it is now listed online for $42, and is even available for $36.31 via Costco same-day delivery — it also garnered a very positive response both in the reviews on the Costco website and across social media platforms such as Instagram and TikTok.

These mini-heaters have four heat settings that range from 65 to 85 degrees Fahrenheit, and they also feature a helpful child-lock feature since the digital display is easily adjusted by a light touch. To be sure that they will cause little to no risk of danger, avoid making these eight mistakes while using your space heater. On Costco.com, this heater received a 4.2/5 star average rating, and many reviews praised it for being effective, fast to heat, and very quiet. One customer wrote, "These ceramic heaters put out quite a bit of heat. They're making a huge difference in my home. I love that they are so small and compact. The (cords) are long enough for me to position them in a couple different locations."