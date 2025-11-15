Costco Slashes Price On Personal Heater 2-Pack (& Fans Are Calling It A 'Must-Have')
The time of year has come again where the weather outside is threatening to become frightful, but considering what salt will melt ice the fastest is still a prescient thought — for now. On the other hand, this season also offers some delightful deals, and even better is when you can keep your home warm and your pockets full. Now it may not be a Christmas miracle, but Costco does have a sale on their OmniHeat Digital Ceramic Heater 2-Pack that is currently on sale until November 23. This set is not just a tempting buy because the price was dropped — originally $50, it is now listed online for $42, and is even available for $36.31 via Costco same-day delivery — it also garnered a very positive response both in the reviews on the Costco website and across social media platforms such as Instagram and TikTok.
These mini-heaters have four heat settings that range from 65 to 85 degrees Fahrenheit, and they also feature a helpful child-lock feature since the digital display is easily adjusted by a light touch. To be sure that they will cause little to no risk of danger, avoid making these eight mistakes while using your space heater. On Costco.com, this heater received a 4.2/5 star average rating, and many reviews praised it for being effective, fast to heat, and very quiet. One customer wrote, "These ceramic heaters put out quite a bit of heat. They're making a huge difference in my home. I love that they are so small and compact. The (cords) are long enough for me to position them in a couple different locations."
Why this heater is going viral and what to consider before purchasing
But the rave reviews have extended beyond the website. A TikTok account known for sharing great deals, @cozy_nestss, made a video that showed the heater on the shelf in stores and stated that it was a "must-have" for staying warm this winter. @costcojacque also posted an Instagram video of the heater while in store, and demonstrated how compact these heaters actually are, as the video shows her picking it up with relative ease using only one hand. A different TikTok post also highlighted the safety features that prevent danger of tipping or overheating.
Though the majority of reviews and social media response was positive, that isn't to say that they are without dissent. Some negative reviews on the website complained that even with the safety features it has, they were concerned it could be harmful. One read, "Great size and low price, but unit doesn't turn off unless unplugged which is a huge safety hazard! When you press (the) "on/off" switch, it changes the timer but unit stays on and powered." Another complained that it got "blazing hot" on the outside, which could make it dangerous for pets and kids. That said, most space heaters will get hot at least on the grill, so it's best to use caution regardless of the model. If you want some more options, there are still excellent space heaters under $100 you can be on the look out for.