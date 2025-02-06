The 5 Best Space Heaters Under $100, Based On User Reviews

Space heaters can be great for supplementing your central heat. They can also come in handy in an emergency situation if your central heat were to retire unexpectedly. They're handy to put under a desk in a cold office. And they can even be used to collect cats in a particular area of your home, if you can find a reason to do such a thing. That said, they're not great at differentiating themselves from each other — so when it comes to buying one, deciding which electric space heater to choose can be a chore.

That's why we looked at the best-rated options on Amazon to simplify things for you. The samey-ness made our simplification a bit complicated. Most electric space heaters are 1500-watt affairs (the maximum practical wattage that is compatible with a standard 15-amp household electrical circuit). Space heaters use a lot of electricity, but because they're so efficient at converting electricity to heat, there's often precious little difference in the heat output of these devices, which usually hovers around 5118 BTUs per hour. Because of this, we only really considered 1500-watt units (which disqualified the Gaiatop mini space heater, a streamlined 500-watt heater that qualified in every way other than the fact that it only puts out about a third of the heat of the 1500-watt space heaters).

To ensure fair and honest results, we calculated our picks using a methodology we will be fully transparent about below.