Get Your Hostas Ready For Winter By Adding This One Thing To The Soil

Hostas (Hosta spp.) are revered by gardeners for their ability to thrive in the shady corners of most yards, providing a landscape of lush, broad, variegated leaves. With thousands of varieties to choose from, finding a favorite is easy, and you can even divide hostas to keep them growing forever. As winter descends, these perennials go dormant and sleep away the coldest months — but they aren't immune to damage caused by freezing temperatures. Adding a layer of mulch to the soil in fall, however, will protect your hostas from large temperature swings, meaning you can count on them to come back strong and healthy in the spring.

As hostas are hardy in USDA zones 3 to 9, they'll grow well almost everywhere in the continental United States. Winter mulching isn't necessary in northern growing zones where soil temperatures remain consistently below freezing, but in warmer zones, fluctuations in temperatures can cause freezing and thawing cycles that damage hosta rhizomes. A layer of mulch added in late fall can act as a temperature regulator, and the right mulch will keep the underlying soil from getting waterlogged by winter precipitation.