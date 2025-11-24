The Easy Cleaning Hack That'll Leave Your Glass Oven Door Sparkling

Cleaning your oven door is one of those common household chores that always seems to be continually put off. It's easy to see why. Over time, your oven door becomes built up with layers of baked in grease and food. Normal window glass cleaners are not nearly strong enough to get through those layers, and the chemicals found in standard oven cleaners can potentially damage the door's tempered glass. The good news is there is a cleaning hack that will not only make your oven door easier to clean, but leave it absolutely sparkling. Plus, it uses ingredients you likely already have at home.

If you've never thought to use baking soda to clean your oven door, now is your chance to change that. Baking soda is mildly abrasive and will help you scrub surfaces without scratching them. It's also an alkaline compound, which means it helps neutralize odors and break down grime. About ½ a cup will serve as the base of your cleaner.

To the baking soda, you add another ½ cup warm water and a few squirts of dish soap, the enzymes and surfactants of which will add additional grease removing power. Mix this concoction together until it has formed a rather loose paste. Spread that paste as evenly as you can over your oven door and then set a timer for 15 to 30 minutes. During this time, the solution will begin to loosen and break up the buildup on your oven door.